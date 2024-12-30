This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Indigo Residential, Ampthill)This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Indigo Residential, Ampthill)
Step inside this wonderful time capsule house just 20 minutes from Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 30th Dec 2024, 17:22 GMT
In our final Property of the Week for 2024, what better way to round off the year than with a groovy slice of mid century.

Just 20 minutes from Bedford, this four-bed split level property in Clophill is off the hook, man.

Think 24ft living room with a full-sized wall-to-ceiling window and vaulted wood ceilings and we are back in the late 60s/early 70s. Far out.

The house, in Kiln Lane, is on the market with Indigo Residential, Ampthill, with a guide price of £725,000 – you can view the full listing here

As well as that mega living room, there’s a wine cellar, and a jacuzzi bath on the lower ground floor

This room, measuring 13ft 8in by 24ft, has a sun room at one end and stairs leading down to the dining room

1. Sitting room

This room, measuring 13ft 8in by 24ft, has a sun room at one end and stairs leading down to the dining room Photo: Indigo Residential, Ampthill

Just look at that ceiling

2. Sitting room

Just look at that ceiling Photo: Indigo Residential, Ampthill

This lovely sun room overlooks the garden

3. Sun room

This lovely sun room overlooks the garden Photo: Indigo Residential, Ampthill

The view of the dining room from the sitting room

4. Dining room

The view of the dining room from the sitting room Photo: Indigo Residential, Ampthill

