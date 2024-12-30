Step inside this wonderful time capsule house just 20 minutes from Bedford

Just 20 minutes from Bedford, this four-bed split level property in Clophill is off the hook, man.
Think 24ft living room with a full-sized wall-to-ceiling window and vaulted wood ceilings and we are back in the late 60s/early 70s. Far out.
The house, in Kiln Lane, is on the market with Indigo Residential, Ampthill, with a guide price of £725,000 – you can view the full listing here
As well as that mega living room, there’s a wine cellar, and a jacuzzi bath on the lower ground floor
