Step inside this charming converted chapel just 20 minutes from Bedford

Would you Adam and Eve it, this converted chapel is only 20 minutes from Bedford – in Swineshead – and is a beauty.
It’s got a lovely open plan living space with log burner leading into a kitchen and a light and airy garden breakfast room.
The chapel windows have remained – and they are heavenly. Upstairs, you’ve got three bedrooms, a bathroom and even an en suite.
It’s on the market with Artistry Property Agents priced £545,000 – you can view the listing on the estate agent’s website
But if your only hope of buying this property is through divine intervention, maybe just look at the pictures instead…
