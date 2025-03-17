This 3-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)This 3-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)
This 3-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)

Step inside this charming converted chapel just 20 minutes from Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 17th Mar 2025, 17:44 BST
Holy smokes, this house is a stunner – if you’re looking for something quirky, the search is over.

Would you Adam and Eve it, this converted chapel is only 20 minutes from Bedford – in Swineshead – and is a beauty.

It’s got a lovely open plan living space with log burner leading into a kitchen and a light and airy garden breakfast room.

The chapel windows have remained – and they are heavenly. Upstairs, you’ve got three bedrooms, a bathroom and even an en suite.

It’s on the market with Artistry Property Agents priced £545,000 – you can view the listing on the estate agent’s website

But if your only hope of buying this property is through divine intervention, maybe just look at the pictures instead…

This space measures 21ft by 30ft 4in

1. Open plan sitting room

This space measures 21ft by 30ft 4in Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Photo Sales
The Old Chapel is a home that you cannot help but fall in love with

2. Open plan sitting room

The Old Chapel is a home that you cannot help but fall in love with Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Photo Sales
This room measures 19ft 10in by 9ft 6in

3. Garden breakfast room

This room measures 19ft 10in by 9ft 6in Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Photo Sales
Beautiful granite-topped, painted wood furniture, complete with pantry cupboard, has been made specially for the kitchen

4. Kitchen

Beautiful granite-topped, painted wood furniture, complete with pantry cupboard, has been made specially for the kitchen Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Bedford
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice