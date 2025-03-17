Step inside this charming converted chapel just 20 minutes from Bedford

Would you Adam and Eve it, this converted chapel is only 20 minutes from Bedford – in Swineshead – and is a beauty.

It’s got a lovely open plan living space with log burner leading into a kitchen and a light and airy garden breakfast room.

The chapel windows have remained – and they are heavenly. Upstairs, you’ve got three bedrooms, a bathroom and even an en suite.

It’s on the market with Artistry Property Agents priced £545,000 – you can view the listing on the estate agent’s website

But if your only hope of buying this property is through divine intervention, maybe just look at the pictures instead…

1 . Open plan sitting room This space measures 21ft by 30ft 4in Photo: Artistry Property Agents

2 . Open plan sitting room The Old Chapel is a home that you cannot help but fall in love with Photo: Artistry Property Agents

3 . Garden breakfast room This room measures 19ft 10in by 9ft 6in Photo: Artistry Property Agents

4 . Kitchen Beautiful granite-topped, painted wood furniture, complete with pantry cupboard, has been made specially for the kitchen Photo: Artistry Property Agents