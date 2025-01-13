This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)
Step inside this 20s house slap bang in the middle of a popular Victorian Bedford street

By Clare Turner
Published 13th Jan 2025, 17:20 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 09:30 GMT
If, like me, you’ve walked past this house on numerous occasions, you always do a double-take.

A proper 20s house slap bang in the middle of De Parys Avenue, with all its Victorian splendour? Surely not.

Well, it's just come on the market and you know what that means? We can have a nosey.

Let’s get the formalities out of the way, the four-bedroom property has a guide price of £750,000 and is on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedfordyou can view the listing here on Rightmove

So what’s it got? A lovely living room and separate dining room – both with herringbone flooring. There’s a fitted kitchen which overlooks the garden, and a utility room which you could knock into one mahoosive space.

Although it does need a bit of a facelift, the character features including stained glass leaded windows are bangin’.

The entrance hall includes a porch and boasts wooden flooring which runs through each of the reception rooms

1. Entrance hall

The entrance hall includes a porch and boasts wooden flooring which runs through each of the reception rooms Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

Featuring a lovely bay window, this room measures 16ft 2in by 11ft 11in

2. Sitting room

Featuring a lovely bay window, this room measures 16ft 2in by 11ft 11in Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

The formal dining room opens out to the garden and also benefits from a fireplace

3. Dining room

The formal dining room opens out to the garden and also benefits from a fireplace Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

The fitted kitchen overlooks the garden, and a side lobby provides access to a utility room and wc

4. Kitchen

The fitted kitchen overlooks the garden, and a side lobby provides access to a utility room and wc Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

