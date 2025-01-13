Step inside this 20s house slap bang in the middle of a popular Victorian Bedford street

A proper 20s house slap bang in the middle of De Parys Avenue, with all its Victorian splendour? Surely not.
Well, it's just come on the market and you know what that means? We can have a nosey.
Let’s get the formalities out of the way, the four-bedroom property has a guide price of £750,000 and is on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford – you can view the listing here on Rightmove
So what’s it got? A lovely living room and separate dining room – both with herringbone flooring. There’s a fitted kitchen which overlooks the garden, and a utility room which you could knock into one mahoosive space.
Although it does need a bit of a facelift, the character features including stained glass leaded windows are bangin’.
