Step back to the swinging 60s with this rare gem in Bedford's prestigious Park Avenue
It’s on the market for a cool £1.5 million
Yeah, baby… this is a house I’ve often swooned over whenever I walk in Park Avenue.
This 1960s architect-designed four bedroom detached pad is on a landscaped 0.18 acres plot with views over Bedford Park. Not bad, eh?
And it’s got space … oodles of it.
What makes it truly 60s though is the fact there’s an open plan sitting room and a kitchen/breakfast/dining room with a balcony for alfresco dining and entertaining. Oh behave.
This groovy number also boasts a family room, study and a garage which is a must in Park Avenue.
The property – with a guide price of £1,500,000 – is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford.