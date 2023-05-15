Step back to the swinging 60s with this rare gem in Bedford's prestigious Park Avenue

It’s on the market for a cool £1.5 million

Yeah, baby… this is a house I’ve often swooned over whenever I walk in Park Avenue.

This 1960s architect-designed four bedroom detached pad is on a landscaped 0.18 acres plot with views over Bedford Park. Not bad, eh?

And it’s got space … oodles of it.

What makes it truly 60s though is the fact there’s an open plan sitting room and a kitchen/breakfast/dining room with a balcony for alfresco dining and entertaining. Oh behave.

This groovy number also boasts a family room, study and a garage which is a must in Park Avenue.

The property – with a guide price of £1,500,000 – is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford.

1 . Reception hall The reception hall has exposed oak flooring Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room This dual aspect room - which measures 25ft 1in by 14ft 6in - also has exposed oak flooring. It also boasts a feature fireplace and glazed sliding doors to a balcony with views of the rear garden Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/breakfast/dining This room has been designed by Tom Howley with custom-built Shaker style units, including an island with a breakfast bar, all with granite worksurfaces and integrated Miele appliances Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Study The study - measuring 15ft 6in by 7ft 11in - has a range of bespoke furniture and also glazed doors to the rear garden Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales