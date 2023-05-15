News you can trust since 1845
This four-bed home is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)This four-bed home is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)
This four-bed home is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)

Step back to the swinging 60s with this rare gem in Bedford's prestigious Park Avenue

It’s on the market for a cool £1.5 million

By Clare Turner
Published 15th May 2023, 17:27 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 17:27 BST

Yeah, baby… this is a house I’ve often swooned over whenever I walk in Park Avenue.

This 1960s architect-designed four bedroom detached pad is on a landscaped 0.18 acres plot with views over Bedford Park. Not bad, eh?

And it’s got space … oodles of it.

What makes it truly 60s though is the fact there’s an open plan sitting room and a kitchen/breakfast/dining room with a balcony for alfresco dining and entertaining. Oh behave.

This groovy number also boasts a family room, study and a garage which is a must in Park Avenue.

The property – with a guide price of £1,500,000 – is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford.

You can view the listing here

The reception hall has exposed oak flooring

1. Reception hall

The reception hall has exposed oak flooring Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

This dual aspect room - which measures 25ft 1in by 14ft 6in - also has exposed oak flooring. It also boasts a feature fireplace and glazed sliding doors to a balcony with views of the rear garden

2. Sitting room

This dual aspect room - which measures 25ft 1in by 14ft 6in - also has exposed oak flooring. It also boasts a feature fireplace and glazed sliding doors to a balcony with views of the rear garden Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

This room has been designed by Tom Howley with custom-built Shaker style units, including an island with a breakfast bar, all with granite worksurfaces and integrated Miele appliances

3. Kitchen/breakfast/dining

This room has been designed by Tom Howley with custom-built Shaker style units, including an island with a breakfast bar, all with granite worksurfaces and integrated Miele appliances Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

The study - measuring 15ft 6in by 7ft 11in - has a range of bespoke furniture and also glazed doors to the rear garden

4. Study

The study - measuring 15ft 6in by 7ft 11in - has a range of bespoke furniture and also glazed doors to the rear garden Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

