Step back in time with this groovy Bedford chalet-style house built in the 60s

It’s the first time the property has come up for sale since it was completed in 1963.
So, suffice to say, they’ll be quite a bit of work to do – but the good news is, there’ll be plenty of original features too.
My favs are the vintage space age pendant light in the kitchen/diner, the original large eaves cupboards in both bedrooms – and those lush stairs. As you can tell, I really dig it.
This two-bed house (which could easily become a three-bed) sits on a triangular plot in Hookhams Lane, Renhold and is on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford – you can view the full listing on Rightmove here
So how much will this outta sight pad set you back? £395,000.
