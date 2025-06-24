This 2-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)placeholder image
Step back in time with this groovy Bedford chalet-style house built in the 60s

By Clare Turner
Published 24th Jun 2025, 17:00 BST
Far out… this fab house is a must for any lover of mid-century design.

It’s the first time the property has come up for sale since it was completed in 1963.

So, suffice to say, they’ll be quite a bit of work to do – but the good news is, there’ll be plenty of original features too.

My favs are the vintage space age pendant light in the kitchen/diner, the original large eaves cupboards in both bedrooms – and those lush stairs. As you can tell, I really dig it.

This two-bed house (which could easily become a three-bed) sits on a triangular plot in Hookhams Lane, Renhold and is on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedfordyou can view the full listing on Rightmove here

So how much will this outta sight pad set you back? £395,000.

This groovy room measures 16ft 2in by 13ft

1. Living room

This groovy room measures 16ft 2in by 13ft Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

That original pendant light is awesome

2. Kitchen/diner

That original pendant light is awesome Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

This space needs plenty of modernising and measures 18ft 10in by 8ft 11in

3. Kitchen/diner

This space needs plenty of modernising and measures 18ft 10in by 8ft 11in Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

There's no stopping you from knocking the kitchen/diner into this utility which measures 10ft 1in by 8ft 10in

4. Utility room

There's no stopping you from knocking the kitchen/diner into this utility which measures 10ft 1in by 8ft 10in Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

