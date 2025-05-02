On the market for £375,000 | Purplebricks

This upgraded end-terrace in Bradwell Common is a short stroll from the station and has space to spare across three floors.

Set in a peaceful corner of Bradwell Common, this spacious four-bedroom end-of-terrace home is on the market for offers over £375,000.

Just a short walk from the shops and train station, it’s been refurbished and remodelled throughout, offering generous living space, a good-sized garden, and even a hot tub.

To see all 28 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.

Inside, you’ll find a bright open-plan kitchen/diner that flows into a spacious lounge — ideal for families or sharers.

It even has a hot tub in the garden | Purplebricks

There’s a handy utility room, a downstairs shower room, and four bedrooms upstairs, three of which are doubles.

The property also benefits from a main bathroom, a separate WC, and off-street parking. Outside, the private garden comes complete with a fitted hot tub, adding a luxury touch to this low-maintenance outdoor space.

