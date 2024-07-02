Snap up this charming character property near Marston Moretaine before the price skyrockets

We’re venturing a little further afield for this week’s Property of the Week – but it’s worth it.
On Friday, Bedford Today revealed how searches for Marston Moretaine on Rightmove had skyrocketed since Captain Tom's house went on the market. So, we thought we’d see what’s out there at the moment.
And what do you know, we found this beauty – a four-bed detached house in Lower Shelton Road, Marston Moretaine.
It’s on the market with James Kendall Estate Agents and offers over £550,000 will be considered – you can view the full listing here
Built in the late 19th century and extended and updated in the 21st – so while the exposed beams and brickwork remain, the new flagstone floors have underfloor heating and the windows have been replaced. You get the picture.