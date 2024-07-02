This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of James Kendall Estate Agents)This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of James Kendall Estate Agents)
Snap up this charming character property near Marston Moretaine before the price skyrockets

By Clare Turner
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 17:20 BST
If you’re a fan of period charm, then look no further than this lovely property.

We’re venturing a little further afield for this week’s Property of the Week – but it’s worth it.

On Friday, Bedford Today revealed how searches for Marston Moretaine on Rightmove had skyrocketed since Captain Tom's house went on the market. So, we thought we’d see what’s out there at the moment.

And what do you know, we found this beauty – a four-bed detached house in Lower Shelton Road, Marston Moretaine.

It’s on the market with James Kendall Estate Agents and offers over £550,000 will be considered – you can view the full listing here

Built in the late 19th century and extended and updated in the 21st – so while the exposed beams and brickwork remain, the new flagstone floors have underfloor heating and the windows have been replaced. You get the picture.

The family part of these rooms measures 15ft 4in by 14ft 8in

1. Family room/kitchen

The family part of these rooms measures 15ft 4in by 14ft 8inPhoto: James Kendall Estate Agents

The kitchen is fitted by Wren with plenty of storage, plus a central island with inset sink. There are integrated appliances including two fridges, two freezers and a wine fridge. Can't imagine the sellers will leave behind their collection of Cornishware, sadly

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted by Wren with plenty of storage, plus a central island with inset sink. There are integrated appliances including two fridges, two freezers and a wine fridge. Can't imagine the sellers will leave behind their collection of Cornishware, sadlyPhoto: James Kendall Estate Agents

When you need somewhere away from the main hub, the snug is ideal

3. Snug

When you need somewhere away from the main hub, the snug is idealPhoto: James Kendall Estate Agents

Measuring 15ft by 22ft 10in, the lounge is particularly spacious

4. Lounge

Measuring 15ft by 22ft 10in, the lounge is particularly spaciousPhoto: James Kendall Estate Agents

