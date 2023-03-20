You’ll be able to see them from this Saturday (March 25)

If you’re hoping to get on to the property ladder, L&Q is launching a collection of five two-bedroom shared ownership houses in Wixams.

The affordable homes will be unveiled at Willow Grove on Saturday (March 25).

A typical living room at Willow Grove

First-time buyers Darren and Christine bought a 60% share of a three-bedroom semi-detached house through at Willow Grove two years ago.

They said: “When we initially started looking for our new home, we weren’t convinced a new build property was for us, but how spacious and high-quality L&Q’s shared ownership homes could be, our heads were turned.

"For us, it was the size of the garden which really stood out – we actually ended up choosing a slightly smaller house because we were so impressed with the generous outdoor space.”

Shared ownership prices for the new launch start from £120,000 for a 40% share of a two-bedroom houses (full market value: £300,000).

