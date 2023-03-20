News you can trust since 1845
Shared ownership homes to be unveiled at Wixams

You’ll be able to see them from this Saturday (March 25)

By Clare Turner
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:12 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 12:17 GMT

If you’re hoping to get on to the property ladder, L&Q is launching a collection of five two-bedroom shared ownership houses in Wixams.

The affordable homes will be unveiled at Willow Grove on Saturday (March 25).

A typical living room at Willow Grove
First-time buyers Darren and Christine bought a 60% share of a three-bedroom semi-detached house through at Willow Grove two years ago.

They said: “When we initially started looking for our new home, we weren’t convinced a new build property was for us, but how spacious and high-quality L&Q’s shared ownership homes could be, our heads were turned.

"For us, it was the size of the garden which really stood out – we actually ended up choosing a slightly smaller house because we were so impressed with the generous outdoor space.”

Shared ownership prices for the new launch start from £120,000 for a 40% share of a two-bedroom houses (full market value: £300,000).

Visit here for more details

Wixams