See how the other half lives with this £3.5m equestrian home for sale near Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 5th Aug 2024, 17:20 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 17:29 BST
Now, this is what I’m talking about – a mega house so high spec, it's like stepping into a hotel.

Situated in Millbrook, this place is on the market with James Kendall Estate Agents, which describe it as “one of the finest equestrian homes”.

This 12-acre equestrian estate boasts stables, paddocks and a menage – and in the barn-style house, there are six bedrooms, five bathrooms, CCTV and fingerprint entry.

Needless to say, it’s out of the reach of us mere mortals, as you’d have to pony up £3,500,000 – you can view the full listing here on the estate agents’ website

There’s even a stable block (once a riding school) which could be converted into an annexe or a guest house – you know, just in case you didn’t think there was enough space for you. Let’s take a look around… giddy up.

1. Kitchen/dining room/lounge

1. Kitchen/dining room/lounge

There are two kitchen/dining room/lounge areas. One of the first floor and this one on the ground floor Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents

2. Kitchen/dining room/lounge

2. Kitchen/dining room/lounge

There’s a sitting area with a Morsø log burner, a dining area with banquet ability, and a high-specification Harvey Jones kitchen, painted in Farrow & Ball Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents

3. Bedroom

3. Bedroom

There are two bedrooms downstairs Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents

4. Bathroom

4. Bathroom

One of the five bathrooms in this house Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents

