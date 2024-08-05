See how the other half lives with this £3.5m equestrian home for sale near Bedford

Situated in Millbrook, this place is on the market with James Kendall Estate Agents, which describe it as “one of the finest equestrian homes”.

This 12-acre equestrian estate boasts stables, paddocks and a menage – and in the barn-style house, there are six bedrooms, five bathrooms, CCTV and fingerprint entry.

Needless to say, it’s out of the reach of us mere mortals, as you’d have to pony up £3,500,000 – you can view the full listing here on the estate agents’ website

There’s even a stable block (once a riding school) which could be converted into an annexe or a guest house – you know, just in case you didn’t think there was enough space for you. Let’s take a look around… giddy up.

1 . Kitchen/dining room/lounge There are two kitchen/dining room/lounge areas. One of the first floor and this one on the ground floor Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/dining room/lounge There’s a sitting area with a Morsø log burner, a dining area with banquet ability, and a high-specification Harvey Jones kitchen, painted in Farrow & Ball Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Bedroom There are two bedrooms downstairs Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Bathroom One of the five bathrooms in this house Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents Photo Sales