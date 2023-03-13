See how the other half lives with this £1.15m house in Bedford's Rothsay Gardens

It’s mahoosive

Wowsers… this house is a big ’un – and it’s got a price tag to match.

But is it worth it, I hear you ask.

Well, it’s got a lot going for it – mega location in Rothsay Gardens, six bedrooms (two with en suites, four with air conditioning), a family room PLUS a big sitting room/dining room, a groovy kitchen.

And, coveted for the Castle Road area – a driveway with parking for two cars as well as a detached double garage for another two.

Don’t take my word for it – have a look around for yourself…

1 . Family room The family room is currently used as a study and has a range of custom built furniture by Hulsta Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room/dining room The sitting room has moulded cornices and ceiling rose, and a Limestone fireplace with a granite hearth and a Living Flame gas fire. There is an opening to the dining area Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Dining room This room is in a single storey part vaulted extension with inset remotely operated Velux windows and bi-fold doors to the rear garden. Both this room and the sitting room have an air conditioning unit Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The kitchen was refitted in 2016 in a range of contemporary style cabinets by Siematic with quartz and hardwood work surfaces incorporating a sink with a boiling water tap. Integrated Miele appliances include an electric oven with warming drawer and a microwave Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales