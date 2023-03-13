News you can trust since 1845
This 6-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)

See how the other half lives with this £1.15m house in Bedford's Rothsay Gardens

It’s mahoosive

By Clare Turner
1 hour ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 5:18pm

Wowsers… this house is a big ’un – and it’s got a price tag to match.

Priced at £1,150,000 with Michael Graham, Bedfordyou can view it on Rightmove here

But is it worth it, I hear you ask.

Well, it’s got a lot going for it – mega location in Rothsay Gardens, six bedrooms (two with en suites, four with air conditioning), a family room PLUS a big sitting room/dining room, a groovy kitchen.

And, coveted for the Castle Road area – a driveway with parking for two cars as well as a detached double garage for another two.

Don’t take my word for it – have a look around for yourself…

The family room is currently used as a study and has a range of custom built furniture by Hulsta

1. Family room

The family room is currently used as a study and has a range of custom built furniture by Hulsta

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

The sitting room has moulded cornices and ceiling rose, and a Limestone fireplace with a granite hearth and a Living Flame gas fire. There is an opening to the dining area

2. Sitting room/dining room

The sitting room has moulded cornices and ceiling rose, and a Limestone fireplace with a granite hearth and a Living Flame gas fire. There is an opening to the dining area

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

This room is in a single storey part vaulted extension with inset remotely operated Velux windows and bi-fold doors to the rear garden. Both this room and the sitting room have an air conditioning unit

3. Dining room

This room is in a single storey part vaulted extension with inset remotely operated Velux windows and bi-fold doors to the rear garden. Both this room and the sitting room have an air conditioning unit

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

The kitchen was refitted in 2016 in a range of contemporary style cabinets by Siematic with quartz and hardwood work surfaces incorporating a sink with a boiling water tap. Integrated Miele appliances include an electric oven with warming drawer and a microwave

4. Kitchen

The kitchen was refitted in 2016 in a range of contemporary style cabinets by Siematic with quartz and hardwood work surfaces incorporating a sink with a boiling water tap. Integrated Miele appliances include an electric oven with warming drawer and a microwave

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

