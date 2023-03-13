See how the other half lives with this £1.15m house in Bedford's Rothsay Gardens

Wowsers… this house is a big ’un – and it’s got a price tag to match.
But is it worth it, I hear you ask.
Well, it’s got a lot going for it – mega location in Rothsay Gardens, six bedrooms (two with en suites, four with air conditioning), a family room PLUS a big sitting room/dining room, a groovy kitchen.
And, coveted for the Castle Road area – a driveway with parking for two cars as well as a detached double garage for another two.
Don’t take my word for it – have a look around for yourself…
1. Family room
The family room is currently used as a study and has a range of custom built furniture by Hulsta
Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford
2. Sitting room/dining room
The sitting room has moulded cornices and ceiling rose, and a Limestone fireplace with a granite hearth and a Living Flame gas fire. There is an opening to the dining area
Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford
3. Dining room
This room is in a single storey part vaulted extension with inset remotely operated Velux windows and bi-fold doors to the rear garden. Both this room and the sitting room have an air conditioning unit
Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford
4. Kitchen
The kitchen was refitted in 2016 in a range of contemporary style cabinets by Siematic with quartz and hardwood work surfaces incorporating a sink with a boiling water tap. Integrated Miele appliances include an electric oven with warming drawer and a microwave
Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford