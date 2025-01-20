This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Hollands Smith, Bedford)This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Hollands Smith, Bedford)
This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Hollands Smith, Bedford)

See how the other half lives with this massive house in Bedford's Castle Road

By Clare Turner
Published 20th Jan 2025, 17:20 GMT
Oooh...this one is a cracker. An impressively-sized house, out of the reach of us mere mortals.

But no-one ever lost money having a nosey around, did they?

This five-bed beauty is on the corner of Castle Road with the roundabout that meets Rothsay Road. It has a guide price of £950,000 and is on the market with Hollands Smith, Bedfordyou can view the full listing here on Rightmove

As well as the five bedrooms, there are two generous living rooms, three bathrooms and a decent-sized kitchen – it’s safe to say this house has got space-a-go-go.

It’s also mastered that lovely quality you want from any Victorian property – a perfect mix of contemporary and period features. Lovely.

A big old room, it measures 19ft 5in by 14ft 4in and as you can see, has plenty of space for storage

1. Living room

A big old room, it measures 19ft 5in by 14ft 4in and as you can see, has plenty of space for storage

Photo Sales
This room and the previous living room sit either side of the hall and each have bays and working fireplaces

2. Dining room

This room and the previous living room sit either side of the hall and each have bays and working fireplaces

Photo Sales
The kitchen is extensively fitted with integrated appliances and features an island unit

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is extensively fitted with integrated appliances and features an island unit

Photo Sales
Measuring 19ft 11in by 16ft, the kitchen provides ample space for entertaining and family gatherings

4. Kitchen

Measuring 19ft 11in by 16ft, the kitchen provides ample space for entertaining and family gatherings

Photo Sales
