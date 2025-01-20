See how the other half lives with this massive house in Bedford's Castle Road

But no-one ever lost money having a nosey around, did they?

This five-bed beauty is on the corner of Castle Road with the roundabout that meets Rothsay Road. It has a guide price of £950,000 and is on the market with Hollands Smith, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

As well as the five bedrooms, there are two generous living rooms, three bathrooms and a decent-sized kitchen – it’s safe to say this house has got space-a-go-go.

It’s also mastered that lovely quality you want from any Victorian property – a perfect mix of contemporary and period features. Lovely.

1 . Living room A big old room, it measures 19ft 5in by 14ft 4in and as you can see, has plenty of space for storage Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Dining room This room and the previous living room sit either side of the hall and each have bays and working fireplaces Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen is extensively fitted with integrated appliances and features an island unit Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen Measuring 19ft 11in by 16ft, the kitchen provides ample space for entertaining and family gatherings Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford Photo Sales