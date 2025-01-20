See how the other half lives with this massive house in Bedford's Castle Road

But no-one ever lost money having a nosey around, did they?
This five-bed beauty is on the corner of Castle Road with the roundabout that meets Rothsay Road. It has a guide price of £950,000 and is on the market with Hollands Smith, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
As well as the five bedrooms, there are two generous living rooms, three bathrooms and a decent-sized kitchen – it’s safe to say this house has got space-a-go-go.
It’s also mastered that lovely quality you want from any Victorian property – a perfect mix of contemporary and period features. Lovely.
