Second phase of development will build 124 more homes in Biddenham

By Laura MonteathContributor
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT
Dandara is launching its final phase of homes at its Saxon Park development in Biddenham
A housebuilder has begun a second phase of development in Biddenham.

Dandara is due to complete the first phase of 119 homes at the Saxon Park development on Gold Lane in August 2023. The second phase will bring an additional 124 homes to the development.

The developer says over 65 per cent of the phase one homes have already been sold.

Rachel Lindop, head of sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, said: “The new homes at Saxon Park will help meet demand for housing in Biddenham, as more people are seeing the benefits of living here, with countryside on your doorstep but the convenience of Bedford town centre just a few miles away.

“Saxon Park has been an extremely popular development with buyers locally and from further afield, and it has been wonderful to see the community taking shape here. With so much to offer, we are expecting our final phase to have a lot of interest, so we would encourage anyone who likes the look of the development to register their interest.”

To find out more about Saxon Park, visit the website or call 01234 438 524.

