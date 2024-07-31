Data has revealed the most expensive streets in and around Bedford (Picture: Pixabay)Data has revealed the most expensive streets in and around Bedford (Picture: Pixabay)
Data has revealed the most expensive streets in and around Bedford (Picture: Pixabay)

Revealed: Here's Bedford's most expensive streets over the last five years

By Clare Turner
Published 31st Jul 2024, 12:55 BST
As promised, after gathering five year’s worth of sold house price data across the Bedford postcodes, here are our highest-valued homes.

And it should probably come as no surprise to read those postcodes are in Rothsay Gardens, Bromham Road and Biddenham Turn.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers has done all the hard lifting for us, tracking the average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are across the Bedford postcodes.

Last week, we revealed Bedford's low-budget streets, so now it’s the turn of the big-budget...

Five properties sold for an average of £1,328,000 in Rothsay Gardens, Bedford, over the last five years

1. Rothsay Gardens

Five properties sold for an average of £1,328,000 in Rothsay Gardens, Bedford, over the last five yearsPhoto: Google

Photo Sales
Four properties sold for an average of £1,167,500 in Bromham Road, Biddenham, over the last five years

2. Bromham Road

Four properties sold for an average of £1,167,500 in Bromham Road, Biddenham, over the last five yearsPhoto: Google

Photo Sales
Four properties sold for an average of £1,122,500 in Biddenham Turn over the last five years

3. Biddenham Turn

Four properties sold for an average of £1,122,500 in Biddenham Turn over the last five yearsPhoto: Google

Photo Sales
Three properties sold for an average of £1,121,666 in Main Road, Biddenham, over the last five years

4. Main Road

Three properties sold for an average of £1,121,666 in Main Road, Biddenham, over the last five yearsPhoto: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Bedford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.