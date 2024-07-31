Revealed: Here's Bedford's most expensive streets over the last five years

And it should probably come as no surprise to read those postcodes are in Rothsay Gardens, Bromham Road and Biddenham Turn.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers has done all the hard lifting for us, tracking the average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are across the Bedford postcodes.

Last week, we revealed Bedford's low-budget streets, so now it’s the turn of the big-budget...

1 . Rothsay Gardens Five properties sold for an average of £1,328,000 in Rothsay Gardens, Bedford, over the last five years

2 . Bromham Road Four properties sold for an average of £1,167,500 in Bromham Road, Biddenham, over the last five years

3 . Biddenham Turn Four properties sold for an average of £1,122,500 in Biddenham Turn over the last five years

4 . Main Road Three properties sold for an average of £1,121,666 in Main Road, Biddenham, over the last five years