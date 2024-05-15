Ready, Set, Grow: Dandara donates gardening tools to local care home
This year’s gardening week theme, ‘Knowledge is Flower’, aims to raise awareness of the difference that gardening can make in the lives of everyone, helping to inspire the next generation of gardeners to experience the joy of creating and growing green spaces.
The donation will provide valuable support in enhancing the care home gardens, encouraging residents to participate in outdoor activities and engage in a meaningful project as the warmer months approach. The 11 piece gardening equipment kits benefit from pruning shears, hand trowel, hand rake and a kneeling pad and will allow residents to safely nurture the gardens.
Ben Maynard, Customer Relationship Manager at Bentley Grange said: "Ahead of the care home opening, the staff here at Bentley Grange were thrilled to receive gardening equipment for our residents to use. You can't understate the importance of getting out into nature, and especially with the summer months coming up, so we're excited to provide the opportunity for our residents to get involved by putting their stamp on their new home and gardens."
Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, commented: “We are pleased to support Bentley Grange Care Home ahead of their opening to encourage residents to spend more time outdoors and learn about gardening. We hope the gardening equipment is a good start in helping to make the gardens bloom with lots of lovely flowers!”
