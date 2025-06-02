Private Victorian Bedford estate with mansion goes on the market for £4.5m

I don’t know about you but I’m still reeling from our feature on DJ Spoony’s house in De Parys Avenue last week – and I’m just hoping my lottery numbers come up pronto. You feel me?

But this week, we’ve gone supersize as Parklands Mansion, in Bromham, has gone on the market.

This Brobdingnagian bad boy has quite the history – designed by architect GP Allen in 1897 as a grand estate, it became a hospital in 1931, before returning to a private residence in the late 1990s.

Not only does it offer 8.6 acres of parkland but this rare country estate has no less than 17 bedrooms, nine bathrooms and TWO tennis courts.

It’s on the market with By Design, London, with that previously mentioned mega guide price of £4,500,000 – you can view the full listing here

Think secure gates, eight reception rooms, double-height reception hall and the blurb isn’t wrong. This is more than a home – it's a legacy.

Kitchen The kitchen is a bold contrast to the rest of the house - modern and functional, designed as the heart of the home

Reception hall The double-height reception hall makes an immediate impact, setting the tone for the rest of the house

Living room Throughout the house, original period features remain - intricate woodwork, statement fireplaces, and vast windows framing views across the estate

Reading room This room measures 28ft 7in by 18ft 8in