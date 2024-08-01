Prestigious industry award won by Bellway site managers in Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The high quality of homes being built by four Bellway Northern Home Counties site managers in Bedfordshire has been recognised in a prestigious national awards competition.

The four have secured Quality Awards in the National House Building Council’s annual Pride in the Job Awards.

This places them among the industry’s elite as only 449 winners were chosen from a pool of 8,000. Ten per cent of this year’s winners work for Bellway.

The winners wereMichael Crake, Senior Site Manager at Chamberlains Bridge in Leighton Buzzard and Richard Moore, Senior Site Manager at Linmere Gateway in Houghton Regis, as well as two site managers based at New Cardington near Bedford – Daniel St Hilaire, who oversees construction at Bellway’s New Cardington Fields, and Alan Holmes, who is Project Manager for Ashberry Homes’ New Cardington Gate development. Ashberry Homes is part of the Bellway Group.

Daniel St Hilaire, from New Cardington Fields, has won a Quality Award for the second time

Alan, from Henlow, has now won the award eight times in his career. He has worked on delivering new homes in New Cardington for over 10 years.

He said: “The word ‘pride’ says it all when it comes to the feeling of winning this award. It really is a team effort to receive this award, and without the hard work and effort from everyone at New Cardington, we would not be celebrating today.

“My main goal in this job is that at the end of every day, everybody goes home safe and proud of what they have achieved. I want them to come to work and display pride in their role.”

This is the second Quality Award for both Michael, from Aylesbury, and Daniel, from Bedford.

Alan Holmes, eight-time Quality Award winner, is the Project Manager at New Cardington Gate.

Michael said: “I feel incredibly excited and honoured to have won this award. It’s deeply gratifying to have my hard work and dedication recognized after many years of effort.

“This achievement is not just a personal milestone, but a testament to the collective efforts and commitment of my entire team.”

Daniel said: “It feels like a massive achievement. The first win last year was amazing, and the second win was great. This latest win is a testament to everyone on site, including the contractors and the entire site team. Although my name is on the award, it truly reflects a team effort.

“I was drawn to Bellway because of its reputation for quality and its commitment to providing the tools and environment needed to thrive. They offer a supportive and progressive work environment, which makes them an ideal choice for career development.

Michael Crake, Senior Site Manager at Chamberlains Bridge, has won his second Pride in the Job Award

“My primary goal is to remain consistent and maintain high standards, ensuring that we provide a consistently high-quality product for our customers.”

The winning site managers are now automatically entered into the next stage of the competition – the NHBC’s Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards, which will be awarded later in the year.

Every site registered with NHBC is judged against exacting criteria each year. Site managers are judged on a wide range of aspects of their work including attention to detail, leadership, technical expertise and health and safety.

Iain Hunter, Construction Director for BellwayNorthern Home Counties, said: “The Pride in the Job Quality Awards are rightly held in high regard nationally as everyone in the industry knows just how hard it is to win this accolade.

Richard Moore, Senior Site Manager at Linmere Gateway.

“The judging is incredibly rigorous, which means that winning the award is testament to the quality of the homes being built at these Bedfordshire developments.

“I would like to congratulate Michael, Daniel, Alan, Richard and every member of their fabulous site teams for their achievement and wish them all the best for the next stage of the competition in the autumn.”

Bellway is building 180 new homes at Chamberlains Bridge, and 154 homes at Linmere Gateway, while Bellway and Ashberry Homes are building a total of 592 homes between them at their New Cardington Fields and New Cardington Gate developments.

To find out more, see https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/northern-home-counties.