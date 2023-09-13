News you can trust since 1845
Police called in as nightmare neighbours evicted from house in Bedford's Queen's Park

They had breached a number of warnings
By Clare Turner
Published 13th Sep 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 17:13 BST
The house in Ford End Road (Bedford Community Policing Team)

Police were called into help as nightmare neighbours were being evicted from a house in Queen’s Park today (Wednesday).

The tenants – living in Ford End Road – were being ejected due to what police have described as “anti-social behaviour in the Queen’s Park ward”.

In a post on social media, officers said: “Whilst the tenants were evicted for poor behaviour and breaches despite several warnings, we will ensure appropriate referrals and signposting are in place to safeguard them and allow opportunity for a fresh start.”