Plans to create 21 affordable homes on underutilised garage sites across Bedford take major step forward
It’s been hailed as a major step forward by the local authority with one councillor saying it’s a “win-win for everybody”.
The housing association has also entered into contract with BSG Property Services Ltd and Parrott Construction to start work on the first four sites with the first handovers of homes planned for spring 2025.
The sites are:
Cornland (off Queen’s Drive)
The Boundary, Goldington
Rooksmead, Bedford
Dennis Road, Kempston
Councillor Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant, portfolio holder for housing and regulatory services said: “This is a win-win for everybody. For the people already living nearby, they will no longer be living next to derelict redundant and derelict garages and land.
“The new residents will be able to enjoy a mix of family homes, including four-bedroomed houses and accessible and adaptable bungalows, all of which are harder to provide in other forms of development. And they will be for social rent – the most affordable housing tenure.
“From a council perspective this is a fantastic example of how we can work together with our partners to provide more affordable homes in the borough. And this has been made possible thanks to a £2.5 million development grant from Homes England, the government’s housing and regeneration agency.
"Overall, the programme will mean a near £9 million boost to the local economy, with wider benefits including environmental improvements, extra off-street parking, and removing a potential focus for anti-social behaviour.”
