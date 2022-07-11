Perfect in this heat - the bedrooms in this Bedford house have air conditioning

Now, this house is impeccable.

Dating back to the early 1900s, the detached family home in Goldington Road has been finished to a high spec.

It’s got an amazing large open plan kitchen/dining/family room which overlooks the garden.

And each bedroom has its own en suite – one with a walk-in wardrobe – as well as air conditioning; a must in this heat.

There’s even a sweet little summer house in the back garden.

The house – priced at £850,000 – is on the market with Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford, and is listed here with Rightmove

1. Entrance hall The spacious entrance hall has a stunning ceramic patterned tiled floor, stained glass window and original staircase with ornate balustrades and newel posts Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford Photo Sales

2. Sitting room This room measures 14ft by 13ft 11in, and has a bay window, engineered oak flooring and real flame gas fire with Art Deco tiled surround Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford Photo Sales

3. Open plan kitchen/dining/family room This part of the room measures 26ft 11in by 11ft 11in and has a traditional cosy feel with carpet flooring and an Art eco real flame fireplace as the focal point in the room Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford Photo Sales

4. Open plan kitchen/dining/family room The dining area has an impressive glass roof lantern, bi-folding doors on to a patio area and large cream gloss tiled flooring Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford Photo Sales