This 3-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford)

Perfect in this heat - the bedrooms in this Bedford house have air conditioning

And don't even get us started on the walk-in wardrobe

By Clare Turner
Monday, 11th July 2022, 5:21 pm

Now, this house is impeccable.

Dating back to the early 1900s, the detached family home in Goldington Road has been finished to a high spec.

It’s got an amazing large open plan kitchen/dining/family room which overlooks the garden.

And each bedroom has its own en suite – one with a walk-in wardrobe – as well as air conditioning; a must in this heat.

There’s even a sweet little summer house in the back garden.

The house – priced at £850,000 – is on the market with Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford, and is listed here with Rightmove

1. Entrance hall

The spacious entrance hall has a stunning ceramic patterned tiled floor, stained glass window and original staircase with ornate balustrades and newel posts

Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford

2. Sitting room

This room measures 14ft by 13ft 11in, and has a bay window, engineered oak flooring and real flame gas fire with Art Deco tiled surround

Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford

3. Open plan kitchen/dining/family room

This part of the room measures 26ft 11in by 11ft 11in and has a traditional cosy feel with carpet flooring and an Art eco real flame fireplace as the focal point in the room

Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford

4. Open plan kitchen/dining/family room

The dining area has an impressive glass roof lantern, bi-folding doors on to a patio area and large cream gloss tiled flooring

Photo: Cooper Beard Estate Agency Limited, Bedford

