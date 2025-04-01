Peek inside this lovely home in Bedford's Shaftesbury Avenue, complete with high ceilings

This beauty has got all the bells and whistles you’d want in a period property – plus there’s scope for you to put your own stamp on it too.

Waldens Estate Agents, Bedford, is marketing the four-bed property which has a guide price of £800,000 – you can see the full listing here on Rightmove

On the plus side, there is a mosaic tiled hallway, sash windows, and high ceilings with picture rails.

But on the other hand, the bathroom does need some TLC and could become an en suite to the main bedroom if the buyer had a bit of vision – and some spare spondoolies, of course.

1 . Lounge This impressive room with its bay sash window and high ceilings, measures 17ft 4in by 13ft 6in Photo: Waldens Estate Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Dining room This room, on the other side of the mosaic tiled hallway, is another light and airy room Photo: Waldens Estate Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/breakfast room The kitchen/breakfast room is to the rear with views of the garden. It has a good selection of cupboards with built-in oven and hob. Two doors allowing access to the rear garden Photo: Waldens Estate Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Bedroom The main bedroom has a large sash bay window overlooking the front with a view of Russell Park Photo: Waldens Estate Agents, Bedford Photo Sales