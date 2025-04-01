Peek inside this lovely home in Bedford's Shaftesbury Avenue, complete with high ceilings

This beauty has got all the bells and whistles you’d want in a period property – plus there’s scope for you to put your own stamp on it too.
Waldens Estate Agents, Bedford, is marketing the four-bed property which has a guide price of £800,000 – you can see the full listing here on Rightmove
On the plus side, there is a mosaic tiled hallway, sash windows, and high ceilings with picture rails.
But on the other hand, the bathroom does need some TLC and could become an en suite to the main bedroom if the buyer had a bit of vision – and some spare spondoolies, of course.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.