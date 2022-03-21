One for all you Sex and the City fans: This Bedford house has a walk-in wardrobe

It may not be a New York brownstone but this Bedford townhouse has got some serious style - and what's more, it's got a walk-in wardrobe.

This Edwardian four bedroom semi detached property - in Shaftesbury Avenue - even boasts driveway parking, a rarity in Bedford's Castle Road area.

This refurbished property retains traditional features including fireplaces, ceiling covings and roses and stripped doors.

Downstairs, the 2,277 sq ft of accommodation includes a sitting/dining room and an open plan kitchen/breakfast/family room allowing a free flow through the space.

And upstairs, the master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe to make you feel just like Carrie Bradshaw, as well as an en suite bathroom.

C'mon, let's have a nosey ......

The entrance hall has exposed oak flooring which continues throughout the ground floor, and an understairs storage cupboard housing the communication system for the house, Sonos sound system and CCTV monitors

The sitting area features a traditional fireplace, housing a log burning stove

The dining area also features a traditional fireplace, with an open grate

The study has a range of shelving and storage including a desk area, and glazed doors to the rear garden