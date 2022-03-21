One for all you Sex and the City fans: This Bedford house has a walk-in wardrobe

It may not be a New York brownstone but this Bedford townhouse has got some serious style - and what's more, it's got a walk-in wardrobe.
This Edwardian four bedroom semi detached property - in Shaftesbury Avenue - even boasts driveway parking, a rarity in Bedford's Castle Road area.
It's on the market listed here on Rightmove with Michael Graham, Bedford, priced £925,000
This refurbished property retains traditional features including fireplaces, ceiling covings and roses and stripped doors.
Downstairs, the 2,277 sq ft of accommodation includes a sitting/dining room and an open plan kitchen/breakfast/family room allowing a free flow through the space.
And upstairs, the master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe to make you feel just like Carrie Bradshaw, as well as an en suite bathroom.
C'mon, let's have a nosey ......