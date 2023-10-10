Old airfield in Bedford gets new lease of life with 33 affordable homes

They are for people with a connection to the area

Part of a redundant RAF airfield in New Cardington has been given a new lease of life in the form of 33 affordable homes.

Working with Vistry Homes, Rund Partnerships and Bedford Borough Council, social housing provider Stonewater has provided the homes for people with a connection to the area.

There’s a mixture of houses and flats for affordable rent and shared ownership, which make up part of Vistry Homes’ larger site of 108 homes at the site between Cardington and Shortstown.

Stonewater’s environmental leanings include wildflower meadow turf in the gardens, which will attract wildlife to the customers’ homes.