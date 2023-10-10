Old airfield in Bedford gets new lease of life with 33 affordable homes
Part of a redundant RAF airfield in New Cardington has been given a new lease of life in the form of 33 affordable homes.
Working with Vistry Homes, Rund Partnerships and Bedford Borough Council, social housing provider Stonewater has provided the homes for people with a connection to the area.
There’s a mixture of houses and flats for affordable rent and shared ownership, which make up part of Vistry Homes’ larger site of 108 homes at the site between Cardington and Shortstown.
Stonewater’s environmental leanings include wildflower meadow turf in the gardens, which will attract wildlife to the customers’ homes.
The history of the area hasn’t been forgotten either as the developers have included a unique Movie Reel art sculpture – designed and created by Hammer and Tongs blacksmiths – reflecting the area’s links to Warner Brothers films through Cardington hangars.