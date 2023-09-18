Not only has this house in Bedford's Castle Quarter got a loft conversion, there's a garden room too
As conversions go, this is seriously up there.
Not only is there a mega loft conversion in this immaculate house, but there’s also a groovy garden room too.
The four-bed house is in Waterloo Road and is on the market with Cooper Wallace, Bedford, for £775,000 – you can view the Rightmove listing here
The kitchen is exactly what you’d hope for in a house of this standard – think 21ft open-plan with bi-fold doors and you know you’re on to a winner.
Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms plus a smaller bedroom – and a stunner of a bathroom.
And on the top floor – the loft conversion – there’s the fourth bedroom plus an en suite.
Let’s have a nosey, shall me?