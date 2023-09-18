News you can trust since 1845
This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Cooper Wallace, Bedford)This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Cooper Wallace, Bedford)
This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Cooper Wallace, Bedford)

Not only has this house in Bedford's Castle Quarter got a loft conversion, there's a garden room too

There’s also a fab open-plan kitchen
By Clare Turner
Published 18th Sep 2023, 17:20 BST

As conversions go, this is seriously up there.

Not only is there a mega loft conversion in this immaculate house, but there’s also a groovy garden room too.

The four-bed house is in Waterloo Road and is on the market with Cooper Wallace, Bedford, for £775,000 – you can view the Rightmove listing here

The kitchen is exactly what you’d hope for in a house of this standard – think 21ft open-plan with bi-fold doors and you know you’re on to a winner.

Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms plus a smaller bedroom – and a stunner of a bathroom.

And on the top floor – the loft conversion – there’s the fourth bedroom plus an en suite.

Let’s have a nosey, shall me?

The stylish bay fronted lounge opens on to the family room

1. Lounge

The stylish bay fronted lounge opens on to the family room Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford

This room measures 13ft by 12ft 2in

2. Family room

This room measures 13ft by 12ft 2in Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford

This room measures 21ft 7in by 10ft 6in and features bi-fold doors on to the rear garden

3. Kitchen diner

This room measures 21ft 7in by 10ft 6in and features bi-fold doors on to the rear garden Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford

The master bedroom on the top floor measures 19ft 6in by 18ft 6in

4. Master bedroom

The master bedroom on the top floor measures 19ft 6in by 18ft 6in Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford

