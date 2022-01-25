Nine plots already reserved as new energy efficient homes in Biddenham unveiled

A new range of energy efficient family homes have been launched in Biddenham.

The Saxon Park development by housebuilder Dandara offers two, three, four and five bedroom homes.

The development will include 229 homes, 68 of which will be affordable - and it's already proving popular with nine plots reserved.

One of the houses in the Saxon Park development

They are expected to be ready to move into by summer 2022 and will feature open-plan living spaces, high specification kitchens and contemporary bathrooms as well as incorporating energy efficient features throughout.

Simon Pendlebury, sales and marketing director for Dandara Northern Home Counties, said: “New homes have always been a popular choice for homebuyers looking for style and comfort, but as energy bills spiral out of control, this popularity is rising amongst those who are hoping to reduce the cost of living.

"It is clear from our recent increase in enquiries that the benefits of new homes are becoming a clear winner over older properties – especially for those who are worried about insulation, energy efficiency and monthly bills.”