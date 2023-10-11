Nightmare neighbour evicted from property in Bedford's Chaucer Road property after years of anti-social behaviour

Police evicted the resident from Chaucer Road (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Police – working with Stonewater housing – have successfully evicted a nightmare neighbour from a property in Chaucer Road.

In a post on social media, officers said the property “has caused residents sleepless nights and has been the centre of continued anti-social behaviour” over the last few years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police had closed this property twice before as well as carrying out several raids but nothing worked and they confirmed in the Facebook post the resident refused to change their behaviour.