News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Luton Airport closed as clean up operation and investigations begin
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
EV not believed to be cause of massive car park blaze at Luton airport
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform

Nightmare neighbour evicted from property in Bedford's Chaucer Road property after years of anti-social behaviour

They were ejected permanently yesterday (Tuesday)
By Clare Turner
Published 11th Oct 2023, 17:02 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 17:02 BST
Police evicted the resident from Chaucer Road (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)Police evicted the resident from Chaucer Road (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)
Police evicted the resident from Chaucer Road (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Police – working with Stonewater housing – have successfully evicted a nightmare neighbour from a property in Chaucer Road.

In a post on social media, officers said the property “has caused residents sleepless nights and has been the centre of continued anti-social behaviour” over the last few years.

Police had closed this property twice before as well as carrying out several raids but nothing worked and they confirmed in the Facebook post the resident refused to change their behaviour.

But fed up neighbours will be pleased to hear as of yesterday (Tuesday), the nightmare resident has been permanently ejected from the property which is now back in the hands of Stonewater housing.