Newly redeveloped block of 25 flats above Bedford's Indiya goes on the market

Although there are 25 flats – comprising 19 one-bedroom apartments and six studio units – the property agents aren’t looking to split them up.
The development – above the Indiya restaurant in The Broadway – is “particularly well-suited to organisations seeking high-quality, self-contained accommodation for supported housing, transitional living, or similar schemes,” according to the sales blurb.
It’s being sold through chartered surveyors Stimpsons Eves, which added: “Each flat features wooden flooring, secure intercom access, and contemporary fittings throughout, all flats are offered unfurnished with no parking.”
Price is on application and the rent would be £360,000 a year.
