Newly redeveloped block of 25 flats above Bedford's Indiya goes on the market

Although there are 25 flats – comprising 19 one-bedroom apartments and six studio units – the property agents aren’t looking to split them up.

The development – above the Indiya restaurant in The Broadway – is “particularly well-suited to organisations seeking high-quality, self-contained accommodation for supported housing, transitional living, or similar schemes,” according to the sales blurb.

It’s being sold through chartered surveyors Stimpsons Eves, which added: “Each flat features wooden flooring, secure intercom access, and contemporary fittings throughout, all flats are offered unfurnished with no parking.”

Price is on application and the rent would be £360,000 a year.

2 . . It's got a real industrial feel with intercom access and contemporary fittings throughout Photo: Stimpsons Eves Photo Sales

3 . . There are 19 one-bedroom apartments and 6 studio units Photo: Stimpsons Eves Photo Sales

4 . . All flats are offered unfurnished with no parking Photo: Stimpsons Eves Photo Sales