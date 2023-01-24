The Clifton show home

A new show home has opened its doors at a 51-home development in Sharnbrook.

And just three homes remain at Dandara’s The Oaks development, which is located on Yelnow Lane.

Advertisement

The development launched off-plan in January 2022 and is now over 90 per cent sold, with Sharnbrook named one of the most sought-after locations for buyers in Bedfordshire.

Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, said: “We have consistently seen strong interest from local families that are looking to upsize to an energy-efficient quality home, as well as buyers from further afield who see the appeal of living in Bedfordshire.

“The development benefits from its proximity to Rushden and Bedford, but also from the surrounding countryside – perfect for those that love spending time exploring and being outdoors. With just a few homes remaining at The Oaks, we would encourage anyone interested to visit The Clifton show home. It is ideally suited to those looking for plenty of adaptable space and who are keen to enjoy what countryside living has to offer.”

Designed by Claude Hooper, the new show home takes luxury and family living into account. Potential buyers at the development will now be able to view all remaining properties, with a show home also open.

Advertisement