New homes taking shape at New Cardington developments

These new images show how a new community is beginning to take shape in New Cardington near Bedford.

Bellway and Ashberry Homes are building a total of 592 homes at their New Cardington Fields and New Cardington Gate developments, off Mason Road.

To date, 74 of the 277 Bellway homes at New Cardington Fields have been sold, with 59 now occupied, while 76 of the 315 homes being built by Ashberry Homes at New Cardington Gate have now been sold, with 57 handed over to their new residents.

Luke Southgate, Sales Director at Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “As this updated street scene photograph shows, work across our developments at New Cardington is progressing well.

“New residents have now settled in at both New Cardington Fields and New Cardington Gate and a vibrant community is beginning to evolve here, which will only grow as more people move in.

“We’re anticipating construction will continue here for the next four years as we deliver these much-needed new homes for Bedfordshire.

“With a variety of house types and apartments on offer, homes here are catering for a wide range of people, including those looking for a larger or smaller home, as well as first-time buyers.

“The developments are also ideally located for people working in Bedford, Milton Keynes or Luton, while direct trains from Bedford to St Pancras are convenient for those commuting into London.”

The new homes, on the former RAF Cardington site, comprise a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses, alongside new public open space including children’s play areas. Across both developments, 60 of the properties will be provided as affordable homes, available for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

There’s currently a selection of three and four-bedroom houses available to reserve with Bellway at New Cardington Fields, priced from £330,000, while Ashberry Homes has a choice of two, three and four-bedroom houses for sale from £310,000.