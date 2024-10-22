Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new emergency accommodation facility on Ashburnham Road has been officially opened.

This facility – at Charis House – will provide eight high-quality emergency housing units.

Bedford mayor Tom Wootton said: "Over the next few years, we plan to build on these successes by focusing on preventing all forms of homelessness and expanding our partnerships to assist more vulnerable groups, including families."

Cllr Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant added: "The eight new units at Charis House are part of the council's wider £18 million capital programme to expand emergency housing, ensuring that we are always ready to support those in need. Each unit has been carefully designed and refurbished to a high standard, featuring its own kitchen, lounge area, and bedroom space. The location is also ideal, offering easy access to public transport and nearby amenities, ensuring convenience for our residents."

The new emergency accommodation units at Charis House, in Ashburnham Road, Bedford

She added: "Importantly, each resident will receive assistance from our dedicated team, ensuring they get the help they need to rebuild their lives."

But not everyone was happy. Green Party Cllr Ben Foley said: "It looks like the Labour Government is continuing previous government failures to address root causes of homelessness. These include excessive house prices/rents and too many empty homes.

"So long as that’s true, there’ll be a need for these facilities. While we need these facilities, it’s vital that temporary accommodation is well run and there isn’t too high a concentration in one neighbourhood. I’m confident that current plans are for a well-run facility at Charis House. I’ll continue speaking up against over-concentrations.

"The council has – in theory – recognised that as an issue, but when policy gets put into practice it keeps over-concentrating temporary accommodation in Greyfriars ward and nearby. I’ll keep arguing forcefully for that to stop."