Major milestone reached at Bedfordshire development

One of the UK’s largest and most successful land promoters has reached a major milestone within their thriving new settlement in Bedfordshire.

L&Q Estates has sold the final parcel of land in Harrowden Green at Wixams to Bellway who will begin development of the land, which is capable of delivering 116 family homes early next year.

James Mooney, Group Sales Director at Warwick-based L&Q Estates, said this will be another milestone in the latest phase of the Wixams development.

“We are delighted to have sold the final seven acres of land for family homes in Harrowden Green which means two of the four Villages at Wixams will now be complete,” he said.

“Bellway has a track record of delivery in Harrowden Green and this provides a perfect opportunity to extend that record with a reserved matters planning application already submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

“Construction started at Wixams in 2007 and will feature 4,500 new homes when the settlement is finished.

“Work is continuing on building homes in Villages Two and Three, and the town park has been created and is now open with lakes, wildflower meadows, bridges and walkways for residents to enjoy.

“Village One was the first phase to be completed and includes a Village Hall, Lakeview School and a number of small retail units.

“These new properties will continue to provide much-needed homes for first-time buyers, families and people wanting to downsize.”

Paul Smits, Managing Director of Bellway, added: “Bellway is delighted to add a further phase of homes at Wixams to continue on from our previously successful site at Harrowden Green.

“With the completion of schools, a new town park to complement existing public open space, and a new railway station within walking distance – having secured funding and planning – we believe Wixams will continue to be attractive as a destination of choice for new homeowners.”

Since funding the opening of Lakeview School in 2012, L&Q Estates – the master developers of the Wixams project – has provided £8.8 million of funding towards the creation of Wixams Tree Primary School and Wixams Academy Secondary School which are now fully operational.

L&Q Estates has also invested over £96 million in infrastructure which has included improvements to the A6, the remediation of the former bomb-making factory and creating a number of lakes and other environmental improvements.

The firm has also delivered 2.4m sq ft of warehousing in the Northern Expansion Area which has created over 1,200 jobs in a site next to the main Wixams development.

Further investment will be made with contributions towards a new railway station, a town centre and additional leisure facilities located around the development.