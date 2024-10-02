Luxury homebuilder highlights family living at Bedfordshire development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes is highlighting family living at its Grange at Roxton development by shining a light on The Roxley style home on offer.

The Roxley is an impressive, four-bedroom detached home that is ideal for families looking for their forever home. There is an expansive kitchen dining area which works well for hosting friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside of the French doors, through the kitchen, is a large garden which is an ideal space for young children or four legged friends to tire themselves out in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “The Roxley style home is a brilliant family property, and suits families with children and teenagers of all ages.

Mulberry Homes is highlighting family living at it’s the Grange at Roxton development

“The large bedrooms mean that teenagers will be able to have their own space, whilst also sharing the large family style rooms within the property.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With active developments in Bedfordshire at The Grange at Roxton, Mulberry Homes is committed to exceeding customers’ expectations, taking pride in building outstanding quality homes in beautiful locations.

Roxton is situated in northern Bedfordshire, and close to the Cambridgeshire town of St. Neots and city of Cambridge, with much of the surrounding land dotted with lakes, grasslands and trees. Around the village are walking trails through Roxton Park and the historic city centre.