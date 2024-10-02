Luxury homebuilder highlights family living at Bedfordshire development
The Roxley is an impressive, four-bedroom detached home that is ideal for families looking for their forever home. There is an expansive kitchen dining area which works well for hosting friends and family.
Outside of the French doors, through the kitchen, is a large garden which is an ideal space for young children or four legged friends to tire themselves out in.
Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “The Roxley style home is a brilliant family property, and suits families with children and teenagers of all ages.
“The large bedrooms mean that teenagers will be able to have their own space, whilst also sharing the large family style rooms within the property.”
With active developments in Bedfordshire at The Grange at Roxton, Mulberry Homes is committed to exceeding customers’ expectations, taking pride in building outstanding quality homes in beautiful locations.
Roxton is situated in northern Bedfordshire, and close to the Cambridgeshire town of St. Neots and city of Cambridge, with much of the surrounding land dotted with lakes, grasslands and trees. Around the village are walking trails through Roxton Park and the historic city centre.
