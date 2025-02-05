Luxury homebuilder helps wildlife thrive at Bedfordshire development

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes is helping to protect local wildlife and enhance the environment at its Ravensden Park development in Bedfordshire, by installing a variety of eco-friendly features.

Ravensden Park is comprised of a stunning collection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, set within a green country park and surrounded by more than 20 acres of beautiful Bedfordshire countryside.

Across the development, Mulberry Homes is creating a safer and more accommodating environment for animals to call home.

Hedgehog hibernaculum are being positioned in undisturbed corners of the site and hedgehog pathways are being installed in garden fencing, to provide hedgehogs with access to roam freely.

Bat boxes and bird boxes for swifts, house martins and sparrows are also being provided, and an existing boundary of a badger sett is being retained and protected.

Where possible, existing hedgerow and trees will be retained and native woodland mix, trees, hedges and shrubs are being planted to encourage biodiversity.

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “At Mulberry Homes, we put a lot of care into enhancing the areas where we build our homes. We are very proud to be creating a community at Ravensden Park that allows both residents and the local environment to thrive, and are looking forward to seeing which wildlife comes to reside here.”

Ravensden Park is less than three miles away from the charming market town of Bedford, which lies on the River Great Ouse. Here, residents can enjoy a wide range of shops, eateries and a weekly farmers market, and spend time visiting historic churches, galleries and theatres.

For families with children, there are multiple primary and secondary schools within easy reach. For commuters, the development is just four miles from Bedford train station, which offers regular services to London and links to the Midlands and the North. The A6 is also just a few miles away, providing access to Rushden, Luton, Kettering and Milton Keynes.

To find out more about Ravensden Park and the available homes, visit https://mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/ravensden-park or call 0333 121 1020. The marketing suite is open seven days a week, 10am to 5pm, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.