Luxury Bedfordshire homebuilder’s Sales Advisor highlights benefits of newest development

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes has recruited its Sales Advisor at its newest development in Bedfordshire, The Grange at Roxton, to highlight what makes the development stand out.

Victoria, Sales Advisor at Mulberry Homes, has worked at The Grange at Roxton since it first opened and has shared her top reasons on why house hunters should visit the development.

Victoria said: “My favourite thing about The Grange at Roxton is the location. It is perfectly situated in a lovely village setting but is also well connected to major transport links. Nearby, there is the Little Acorn café where you can get food, coffee and even a roast dinner!

“The Grange at Roxton has something for everyone. There is a primary school across the road, a play area to be assembled on the edge of the development and lots of home styles to choose from, meaning it’s great for growing families. As the development is in a quieter area it’s also a great spot for downsizers who are wanting to slow down and relax.

Mulberry Homes - A typical street scene at The Grange at Roxton

“At Mulberry Homes we like to do things different and better. As we are a family-owned and family-run business, we take a more holistic and personal approach to our developments, which include high specification homes and handpicked locations.”

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “Our The Grange at Roxton is a brilliant development for a variety of buyers and Victoria has highlighted some of the key features.

“We are encouraging anyone interested in the development to come to the sales office where Victoria will be able to give you more information on the available homes.”

With active developments in Bedfordshire at The Grange at Roxton, Mulberry Homes is committed to exceeding customers’ expectations, taking pride in building outstanding quality homes in beautiful locations.

Roxton is situated in northern Bedfordshire, and close to the Cambridgeshire town of St. Neots and city of Cambridge, with much of the surrounding land dotted with lakes, grasslands and trees. Around the village are walking trails through Roxton Park and the historic city centre.