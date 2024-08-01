Luxury Bedfordshire homebuilder hosts ‘Help to Move’ event at Ravensden Park development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mulberry Homes is encouraging homebuyers to visit its luxury Ravensden Park development to learn about the Assisted Move and Part Exchange schemes on offer.

On Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th August, Mulberry Homes will be hosting a ‘Help to Move’ event where the expert sales staff are encouraging any prospective buyers to visit the development and learn more about how they can secure their dream home.

The event will talk homebuyers through the developer’s Part Exchange and Assisted Move programmes, which are ideal for homebuyers who are either looking for their dream family home, or downsizers looking for something smaller.

Part Exchange means Mulberry Homes will put an offer in on the buyer’s current property and use the value of the existing home towards their new Mulberry home, taking the hassle out of their move.

A typical street scene at Ravensden Park.

Mulberry Homes’ Assisted Move scheme takes all the pressure off homeowners’ hands when selling their home. Mulberry Homes will have three independent valuations carried out, whilst also taking the homebuyer’s dream Mulberry home off the market until they find a buyer.

Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We’re encouraging anyone interested in a Mulberry home to come to Ravensden Park learn more about the schemes we have on offer.

“Whether you’re a first-time buyer looking to make your first step onto the property ladder, looking to upsize with an expanding family, or looking to re-locate or downsize, our Ravensden Park development has a home for you.”

With an active development in Bedfordshire at Ravensden Park, Mulberry Homes is committed to exceeding customers’ expectations, taking pride in building outstanding quality homes in beautiful locations.

Families can benefit from a range of high-quality schools nearby. For primary schools, there is Ravensden CofE Primary Academy, Brickhill Primary School and Scott Primary School, which are all no more than two miles away and rated all ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

Secondary school children can attend either St Thomas More Catholic School, which is rated ‘Outstanding’ and just a five-minutes’ drive away, or Mark Rutherford School, rated ‘Good’ and only four-minutes away.

Commuters are well served with excellent transport links by both rail and road. Nearby Bedford Train Station offers services to London, the Midlands and the North, and the A6 offers access to Rushden, Luton, Kettering and Milton Keynes.

To find out more, visit https://mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/ravensden-park/overview/.