Look at these Bedford houses on the market right now with HOT TUBS

Never before has the desire to have a hot tub been SO huge as in the last two years.
During the pandemic, for many homeowners, they became a serious consideration to enhance the home and make every day a holiday.
No longer just for the likes of Kanye and Snoop Dogg - we can have them too.
So, if you're on the move and thinking of buying a house already fitted with a tub, then look no further .....
1. Lindisfarne Priory, Bedford - offers over £445,000
This 4-bed detached house in a quiet Bedford cul de sac may look modest but out the back, it's got 'da tub'. And if you're an animal lover, it's even got an enclosed dog area. It's on the market with Tim Anderson Property, of Bedford. Call 01234 969021 to arrange a viewing
Photo: Tim Anderson Property, of Bedford
2. Greenkeepers Road, Great Denham - £360,000
This 4-bed end of terrace has a lot going for it. Set over three floors with well proportioned rooms. But it's the outside we've come for, isn't it? Well, party people, according to the blurb, it's perfect for summer entertaining. The hot tub is available to buy separately. Call Urban & Rural, Bedford on 03339 873424
Photo: Urban & Rural, Bedford
3. Marston Road, Marston Moretaine - £400,000
This three-bedroom terraced house has an impressive kitchen/diner extension with bi-fold doors to that all-important garden. According to the blurb, there's stunning views of the fields to the rear, two large patio areas and a Sundance hot tub. To arrange a viewing call Strike on 0113 482 9379
Photo: Strike
4. Lyall Close, Flitwick - £485,000
Venturing a bit further afield to Flitwick, this 4-bed bungalow, 2-bathroom is very spacious. Outside, there's a private and secluded rear garden, mostly laid to lawn with paved patio and decking areas. But most importantly, there's a sheltered hot tub. Happy days. Call Urban & Rural, Flitwick on 01525 204921
Photo: Urban & Rural, Flitwick