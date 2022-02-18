Look at these Bedford houses on the market right now with HOT TUBS

2. Greenkeepers Road, Great Denham - £360,000

This 4-bed end of terrace has a lot going for it. Set over three floors with well proportioned rooms. But it's the outside we've come for, isn't it? Well, party people, according to the blurb, it's perfect for summer entertaining. The hot tub is available to buy separately. Call Urban & Rural, Bedford on 03339 873424

Photo: Urban & Rural, Bedford