Local MP visits new luxury retirement community in the heart of Kempston

The Newells, which offers 60 age-exclusive one, two and three-bedroomed apartments, is now complete and will be welcoming its first new homeowners over the coming weeks.

Mr Yasin first visited The Newells when it was a construction site back in February. He met the Adlington Retirement Living team and heard about their goal to help the older generation live a long, happy, healthy life and to continue to be independent in the heart of the local community in Kempston.

Now that the new community is ready for homeowners to move in, the team gave Mr Yasin a tour of the spacious apartments and communal facilities, from the restaurant and the landscaped gardens to the activities studio which is already set up and ready for homeowners to play bridge or enjoy a yoga class.

Alexandra Johnson Sales and Marketing Director for Adlington Retirement Living and Mohammad Yasin MP

Alexandra Johnson, Sales and Marketing Director for Adlington Retirement Living, said: “It was a delight to meet Mr Yasin again and welcome him to The Newells now that it’s fully open. Our General Manager Garry Lewis and his team are looking forward to providing an outstanding service. There’s a real buzz about the place as the team prepare everything, ready for customers to move in.

“Adlington Retirement Living is unusual because we design, build and operate our own retirement communities. That enables us to create quality homes and maintain the high standards of customer service that set us apart from other retirement companies.”

Adlington Retirement Living has won a number of national awards in recent years for its innovative approach and the quality of its integrated retirement communities.

Last year, at the HealthInvestor Seniors Housing Awards, the business was named Developer of the Year, and for the past two years its communities have been crowned Scheme of the Year.

Four of Adlington’s communities have also won Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards for the Best Retirement Development at the WhatHouse? Awards, the UK housebuilding’s most prestigious event.

The retirement community offers new friendships, social occasions, and activities that homeowners can dip into whenever the mood takes them. When they want to spend some quiet time in their own company, they have a beautiful, self-contained apartment where they can relax. All apartments have fully fitted wool carpets, as standard as well as a feature fireplace for that homely atmosphere.

Ann and Harry, homeowners at another Adlington Retirement Living community, are enjoying their worry-free new lifestyle: “You don’t have worries here. We’re busy, but busy doing things that we like. We have a gardening group, take-away nights, pétanque, a book club, and there’s a local, historical interest group. We have film nights and games nights. We spend lots of time in the coffee lounge and the homeowners’ lounge too. If anybody wants to chat, they go and sit in the coffee lounge and invariably, the crowd will gather and that’s how it goes. You’re never short of somebody to talk to.”

The communal facilities at The Newells include a homeowners’ lounge, coffee lounge, on-site restaurant, hair salon, therapy room, and activities studio, all of which can be used by homeowners as an extension of their own private apartment. A guest suite, with en-suite is also available for friends and family visiting overnight.

A range of one, two and three-bedroom apartments include quality fitted kitchens with integrated appliances, many feature en-suite shower rooms and separate bathrooms, and most have walk-out balconies or a patio area overlooking the beautifully landscaped gardens.