Live the high life in this penthouse apartment in Bedford’s former County Court

It’s like a 5-star hotel

Luxury, sheer luxury – that’s the best way to describe this rare penthouse apartment.

A stylish, contemporary building, once home to Bedford’s County Court – it was converted just 10 years ago.

Called Grove Apartments, it’s in Goldington Road, and it is seriously bangin’.

So now all the pleasantries are out of the way, what’s it got?

Well, there’s two bedrooms (both with en suite bathrooms – obvs) and the former third bedroom has now been brought into make the open-plan living space really sing.

There’s a gorgeous high-end kitchen, groovy dining room, roof terrace either side of the apartment, a dressing room to the main bedroom, another bathroom (for good luck) and two (yes, two) secure parking spots in the gated area off The Grove – presumably for your Aston Martin and Roller.

Let’s have a poke around…

1 . Kitchen The kitchen boasts handle-less furniture, deep drawers and glass splashbacks. A contrasting island, with storage on both sides, is as perfect for perching at over breakfast as for chatting to the cook with a pre-dinner glass of wine Photo: Artistry Property Agents Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room Originally the apartment had three bedrooms - but one of them has now been brought into the fabulous open-plan living space Photo: Artistry Property Agents Photo Sales

3 . Sitting room Just look at that view over Bedford Photo: Artistry Property Agents Photo Sales

4 . Dining room Where there was once a wall, the apartment now boasts a stylishly creative rope room divider separating the dining room from the delightful sitting area, artfully taking advantage of light and views from both sides Photo: Artistry Property Agents Photo Sales