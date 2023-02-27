Live the high life in this penthouse apartment in Bedford’s former County Court
It’s like a 5-star hotel
Luxury, sheer luxury – that’s the best way to describe this rare penthouse apartment.
A stylish, contemporary building, once home to Bedford’s County Court – it was converted just 10 years ago.
Called Grove Apartments, it’s in Goldington Road, and it is seriously bangin’.
So now all the pleasantries are out of the way, what’s it got?
Well, there’s two bedrooms (both with en suite bathrooms – obvs) and the former third bedroom has now been brought into make the open-plan living space really sing.
There’s a gorgeous high-end kitchen, groovy dining room, roof terrace either side of the apartment, a dressing room to the main bedroom, another bathroom (for good luck) and two (yes, two) secure parking spots in the gated area off The Grove – presumably for your Aston Martin and Roller.
Let’s have a poke around…