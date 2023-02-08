The number of social homes has remained stagnant in Bedford over the past 10 years, new figures show.

The figures come as housing charity Shelter urges the Government to invest in a new generation of "genuinely social housing".

In the last 10 years, 234 social homes were built in Bedford but 184 social homes were sold and 51 demolished

Data from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show 234 social homes were built in Bedford in the 10 years to March 2022 – including 45 in the latest year.

Meanwhile, 184 social homes were sold and 51 demolished over the same period – meaning that the area has lost one home over the past 10 years.

These figures do not include sales for low-cost homeownership.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said the country is "firmly in the red" when it comes to its social housing stock.

“We lose far more homes than we build every year, and the losses are mounting up,” she said.

“The social housing deficit is at the heart of the housing emergency,

“The fundamental lack of genuinely affordable homes has pushed millions of people into insecure, expensive and often discriminatory private renting.”

Different figures from DLUHC also show that as of March 2022, 1.2 million people were on local authority waiting lists for social housing across England – including 1,440 in Bedford.

Ms Neate continued: "The Government can’t afford to allow this decline to stretch into another decade if it has any hopes of meaningfully levelling up.

"Instead, it must invest in a new generation of the homes we really need – secure, genuinely social housing.”

Recent research by the Resolution Foundation think tank found that nearly one in five social renters have fallen behind on their housing costs this winter.

Meanwhile nearly half of social renters (48%) reported being unable to afford to replace electrical goods, or switch the heating on when needed, the researchers found.

A spokesperson for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said: “Increasing the number of genuinely affordable homes is central to our levelling up mission.

“Since 2010 we have delivered over 620,000 affordable homes in England, including over 160,000 for social rent.

