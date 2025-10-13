Life saving Labrador opens new showhome

Kelly Jones, Charlotte Richardson, David Kennefick and Abdul Ali with George the Labrador at Pembroke Chase

Visitors were welcomed by the friendliest of faces to the first showhome to be opened at the urban extension project being delivered in Houghton Conquest.

George, the life-saving Labrador representing the Medical Detection Dogs charity, helped to open the showhome built by Miller Homes at its Pembroke Chase development in the Bedfordshire village, located off Ampthill Road.

Miller Homes had invited George, alongside handler Charlotte Richardson, to officially open the four-bedroom Fordwood showhome as part of the developer’s commitment to the Milton Keynes-based charity which it has partnered with as its charity of the year for 2025.

The charity specialises in training dogs to support people with life-threatening health conditions using their enhanced sense of smell. Bio Detection Dogs detect diseases like cancer and Parkinson’s on samples in the charity’s training room with the aim of helping scientists and medics with faster, more accurate and less invasive diagnoses.

Charlotte Richardson of Medical Detection Dogs with George, outside the Fordwood showhome in Houghton Conquest

Medical Alert Assistance Dogs give clients with health conditions such as Type 1 diabetes a warning when they are about to become seriously unwell, meaning they avoid injury and hospitalisation.

Charlotte Richardson, corporate partnerships manager for Medical Detection Dogs, said: “George and I were proud to be invited to the opening of the new Miller showhome and of course George remembered to wipe his paws on the way in!

“We are so grateful that Miller Homes South Midlands has chosen us as its charity of the year. We look forward to working with staff on fun and worthwhile fundraising projects that will help us save lives.”

Miller Homes is delivering the first phase of housing at the Houghton Conquest scheme, which will ultimately provide 650 new homes across the 170-acre site, and will include a primary school, employment space, and significant areas of public open space including a new country park.

The wider scheme in Houghton Conquest will include sports pitches, a local centre, access roads being built to provide access to Wixams train station, in addition to the two-form entry primary school to support the new infrastructure and housing being provided in Bedfordshire.

David Kennefick, sales manager for Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “It was great to welcome George and Charlotte to Pembroke Chase and help us officially mark our showhome opening at a development which will ultimately prove to be a hugely significant milestone at a development which is set to transform this area of Bedfordshire.

“We are very proud to be the developer of choice to lead on the delivery of the initial phase of housing in Houghton Conquest, supporting the wider project and the expansion of the area.

“Visitors to our showhome launch event – who were equally excited to meet George – were given the opportunity to view the new showhome and to learn more about the placemaking potential of Houghton Conquest and understand the vision of the project, which is beginning to come to fruition from today, for the future.”

To learn more about, or to find out ways to support Medical Detection Dogs, please visit https://www.medicaldetectiondogs.org.uk/.

For more information on the homes being delivered in Houghton Conquest, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/south-east/pembroke-chase-houghton-conquest.