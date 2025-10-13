This 6-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)placeholder image
Lavish £1.5m home in Bedford's prestigious Pemberley Avenue has FIVE reception rooms

By Clare Turner
Published 13th Oct 2025, 17:00 BST
Now, this is something else...

… after a break for my summer hols, I had to return to Bedford property with a beauty.

And what a beauty. This gorgeous house is in one of my favourite roads in the town – Pemberley Avenue. It boasts six bedrooms, three bathrooms and an impressive five reception rooms, plus the kitchen, of course.

The entrance hall is so very grand and the property, which occupies a plot of around 0.20 acres, has everything you’d hope for with a character pad – tall ceilings, decorative mouldings and large bay windows,

It’s priced at £1,500,000 and is on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

I’d better buy a lottery ticket if I want any chance of buying this Edwardian stunner.

What an impressive welcome

1. Entrance hall

What an impressive welcome Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

This room, at the rear corner of the property, features a large bay window, extensive fitted storage, and a feature fireplace

2. Living room

This room, at the rear corner of the property, features a large bay window, extensive fitted storage, and a feature fireplace Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

At the rear of the house, this TV room flows seamlessly into the dining room and kitchen. At the front, there is also a separate study, family room, downstairs loo and garage

3. TV room

At the rear of the house, this TV room flows seamlessly into the dining room and kitchen. At the front, there is also a separate study, family room, downstairs loo and garage Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

The kitchen is fitted with an island unit and includes a range-style cooker, two fridges, and a dishwasher. Off the kitchen, a utility room leads to an impressive wine cellar

4. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with an island unit and includes a range-style cooker, two fridges, and a dishwasher. Off the kitchen, a utility room leads to an impressive wine cellar Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

