Lavish £1.5m home in Bedford's prestigious Pemberley Avenue has FIVE reception rooms

… after a break for my summer hols, I had to return to Bedford property with a beauty.
And what a beauty. This gorgeous house is in one of my favourite roads in the town – Pemberley Avenue. It boasts six bedrooms, three bathrooms and an impressive five reception rooms, plus the kitchen, of course.
The entrance hall is so very grand and the property, which occupies a plot of around 0.20 acres, has everything you’d hope for with a character pad – tall ceilings, decorative mouldings and large bay windows,
It’s priced at £1,500,000 and is on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
I’d better buy a lottery ticket if I want any chance of buying this Edwardian stunner.