Lavish £1.5m home in Bedford's prestigious Pemberley Avenue has FIVE reception rooms

… after a break for my summer hols, I had to return to Bedford property with a beauty.

And what a beauty. This gorgeous house is in one of my favourite roads in the town – Pemberley Avenue. It boasts six bedrooms, three bathrooms and an impressive five reception rooms, plus the kitchen, of course.

The entrance hall is so very grand and the property, which occupies a plot of around 0.20 acres, has everything you’d hope for with a character pad – tall ceilings, decorative mouldings and large bay windows,

It’s priced at £1,500,000 and is on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

I’d better buy a lottery ticket if I want any chance of buying this Edwardian stunner.

1 . Entrance hall What an impressive welcome

2 . Living room This room, at the rear corner of the property, features a large bay window, extensive fitted storage, and a feature fireplace

3 . TV room At the rear of the house, this TV room flows seamlessly into the dining room and kitchen. At the front, there is also a separate study, family room, downstairs loo and garage

4 . Kitchen The kitchen is fitted with an island unit and includes a range-style cooker, two fridges, and a dishwasher. Off the kitchen, a utility room leads to an impressive wine cellar