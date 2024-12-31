Last chance to buy at popular Biddenham development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Independent housebuilder Dandara has recently sold over 85% of its homes at its Biddenham development, Saxon Park.

With stamp duty costs due to rise in April 2025, the pressure to find a new home is increasing for both first-time buyers and second steppers alike. Luckily, out of the selection of remaining homes still available for purchase, Dandara’s Saxon Park development is currently offering prospective buyers the chance to make the move before Stamp Duty costs increase next year.

Saxon Park has welcomed a vast community of buyers since its launch in 2021. The majority of buyers at the development have been second steppers from the local area, looking to upsize whilst still reaping the benefits of living in Biddenham. With a frothy market for second steppers, Dandara is encouraging those interested in making the move in 2025 to set their sights on Saxon Park and its selection of three-bedroom homes available.

‘The Charleston’ four-bedroom home, priced at £400,000, offers first-time buyers 0% stamp duty before the changes in April 2025. Light, airy and inviting, home 173 also makes use of an open plan layout and the kitchen/dining area at the rear of the property includes French doors that open onto the garden space. Towards the front of the property, residents can enjoy the spacious living room area. On the first floor, bedroom one includes additional storage provision and benefits from a separate en-suite shower room to the main family bathroom, which is available for bedroom two and three (a double and single respectively). Home 173 also boasts two side-by-side driveway parking spaces.

Rachel Lindop, head of sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, said: “As we enter 2025, I really encourage those interested in owning their own home to consider the benefits of buying before Stamp Duty costs rise. Getting ahead in the homebuying process could mean significant savings for prospective buyers. The window of opportunity to buy a home at Saxon Park is closing and with less than 15% of properties at the Biddenham development still available to purchase, interested buyers should get in touch as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

Saxon Park is located a couple of miles from the centre of Bedford, offering a range of amenities including, high street shops, independent and chain cafes, restaurants, Priory Country Park and the River Great Ouse. Families will find a range of primary and secondary schools close by, and commuters have access to Brighton and London St Pancras from Bedford train station.