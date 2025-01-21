King Charles’ property empire partners with business to build 50 net zero carbon homes in Bedford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The King’s property empire – The Crown Estate – has partnered with three companies to deliver housing projects across the country.

GS8 – a developer and contractor of planet positive housing – will deliver 50 net zero carbon homes in Wootton. The other two housing projects being delivered by two other companies – igloo and TOWN – will be in Hertfordshire and Cheshire.

According to The Crown Estate, the Wootton project will have an ambitious target, exploring cutting-edge solutions with gs8 pioneering regenerative development principles, including a market-leading approach to carbon reduction and de-constructable homes for future reuse.

Apparently, the royal property empire is hoping all three projects will address challenges such as the affordability crisis and lack of innovation in housing design.

An artist's impression of the Wootton development (Picture: Renderloft and gs8)

Rob Chesworth, head of strategic land at The Crown Estate, said: “The UK’s housing sector desperately needs more innovation if it is to deliver the quality, affordable homes that the current and future UK population needs.

“These housing demonstration projects are an opportunity for us to test innovative approaches to sustainable design and help us understand how to scale up across the country. By partnering with gs8, igloo and TOWN – all of which have proven track records in this space – we are confident that we can play a key role in addressing some of the UK’s significant housing and environmental challenges, while setting new standards for the development of thriving, sustainable communities.”

Josh Gordon, co-founder of gs8, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been chosen to partner on this groundbreaking project with such a prominent and forward-thinking partner. We approach every scheme from a holistic perspective, with this project going beyond best practice to engage the local community to help shape the development, which, combined with our regenerative housing approach, will leave a positive mark on Wootton’s community and environment.”