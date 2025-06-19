Key reforms to planning system

Over the past 6 months, the Government has undertaken consultation and proceeded with preparing and implementing some key reforms to the planning system which may impact the chances and options available for development. Elim Wong, Planner at Robinson & Hall shares more..

National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF)

Key reforms to the NPPF are briefly discussed below:

Affordable Housing Provisions

Planning meeting

The requirements to deliver at least 10% of homes on major sites as affordable and at least 25% of affordable housing units secured through developer contributions to be First Homes has been removed. Delivery of First Homes can, however, continue where Local Planning Authorities (LPAs) judge that they meet local need.

Planning and Infrastructure Bill 2025

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill 2025 was presented to Parliament on 11th March 2025 which aims to accelerate the development of 1.5 million homes and expedite 150 major infrastructure projects by the end of the current parliament term. Some key proposals are highlighted below:

Improve the planning system

Allow LPAs to set their own planning fees

Streamline the statutory consultee system and remove some organisations such as Sport England, Theatres Trust and The Gardens Trust from the mandatory consultation process

Reform the planning committee by introducing a national scheme of delegation, controlling the size of planning committees and requiring planning committee members to undertake mandatory training

Introduce the strategic planning system

Enable the Government to set up a system of strategic planning across England with a strategic planning authority to prepare the Spatial Development Strategy (SDS) for their area.

Reform Compulsory Purchase Regime

The reforms are intended to speed up the acquisition of land needed for housing, infrastructure and regeneration of areas and lower the costs of the delivery of housing and infrastructure.

A more streamlined and efficient process will also enable authorities to make greater use of their compulsory purchase powers, with associated cost savings realised through faster acquisition decisions

Powers for Natural England

Allows Natural England to prepare Environmental Delivery Plans (EDPs) and set out the strategic action to address the environmental impact of development on protected site or species. With the EDPs in place, the developer will no longer be required to undertake their own assessments or deliver project specific mitigations and require to pay a levy into the Nature Restoration Fund for compensation measures.

Strengthen the power of Development Corporations

Enable greater flexibility for development corporations to carry out large-scale development and regenerations projects, and extend to large-scale transport and infrastructure projects and due regard to sustainable development and climate change

Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIP)

Changes to the NSIP include the regular review of national policy statement and streamline the consultation requirements to ensure quicker delivery of infrastructure projects

If you have any queries on the revised NPPF or the Planning and Infrastructure Bill 2025 then please contact Elim Wong, Planner at Robinson & Hall on 01234 362913 or email [email protected]