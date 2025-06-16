"Just a little off the sides": This stylish Bedford house has got a hairdresser's salon out the back

A pretty Victorian semi in the ever popular Castle Quarter, it’s both spacious and versatile.
There’s three double bedrooms, two bathrooms, three separate reception rooms and a groovy kitchen – but what has got to be the mane event for me (geddit?) is the hairdresser’s salon out the back.
The interior is as good as any in town – and if you’re already a hairdresser, you won’t have much of a commute (now that’s what I call a fringe benefit).
The house, in Rosamond Road, is priced £450,000 and is on the market with Hollands Smith, Bedford – you can view the full listing here
But if you’re no Vidal Sassoon, you could always convert the salon into a home office. Best not to mullet over too long (I’ll get my coat).