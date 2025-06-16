"Just a little off the sides": This stylish Bedford house has got a hairdresser's salon out the back

A pretty Victorian semi in the ever popular Castle Quarter, it’s both spacious and versatile.

There’s three double bedrooms, two bathrooms, three separate reception rooms and a groovy kitchen – but what has got to be the mane event for me (geddit?) is the hairdresser’s salon out the back.

The interior is as good as any in town – and if you’re already a hairdresser, you won’t have much of a commute (now that’s what I call a fringe benefit).

The house, in Rosamond Road, is priced £450,000 and is on the market with Hollands Smith, Bedford – you can view the full listing here

But if you’re no Vidal Sassoon, you could always convert the salon into a home office. Best not to mullet over too long (I’ll get my coat).

Dining room The current owners have the dining room at the front of the house... but that's doesn't mean you have to

Shower room As well as this shower room, there is also a study on the ground floor

Living room This room leads on to the kitchen and measures 15ft 3in by 11ft 6in

Kitchen The house extension has allowed for this kitchen (measuring 15ft 3in by 8ft 2in) which opens out to the garden