This seven-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)

If you've always wanted to live in Bedford's Rothsay Road, you'll need a spare £1.1m

See how the other half lives

By Clare Turner
2 minutes ago

You certainly get a lot of bang for your buck with this property.

But that’s only if you’ve got £1.1million to spare of course – which is the price tag for this semi-detached house with seven (yes, seven) bedrooms.

There's 3,872 sq ft accommodation with a lower ground floor, a regular ground floor plus two more floors.

The house – in Rothsay Road – is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford and can be viewed on Rightmove here

So, as well as the seven bedrooms (five of which are doubles), there are three reception rooms, a lower ground family/games room, an open plan kitchen/breakfast room, a gym, family bathroom and shower room.

Let’s see how the other half lives …

1. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with a range of hand-painted Shaker style units, including a central island, with granite work surfaces and slate tiled splashbacks. Integrated appliances include a five burner gas hob. There are French doors to the garden and black and red quarry tiled flooring

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

2. Kitchen/breakfast room

The red quarry tiled flooring continues from the kitchen into the breakfast area which has an original shelved storage cupboard

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

3. Sitting room

The sitting room - which measures 19ft 8in by 15ft 9in - has a bay window which partly overlooks The Embankment. There is also a separate dining room and study

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

4. Family/games room

This mighty room - which measures 20ft 11in by 15ft 5in - is on the lower ground floor, no less

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

