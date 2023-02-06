If you've always wanted to live in Bedford's Rothsay Road, you'll need a spare £1.1m
See how the other half lives
You certainly get a lot of bang for your buck with this property.
But that’s only if you’ve got £1.1million to spare of course – which is the price tag for this semi-detached house with seven (yes, seven) bedrooms.
There's 3,872 sq ft accommodation with a lower ground floor, a regular ground floor plus two more floors.
The house – in Rothsay Road – is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford and can be viewed on Rightmove here
So, as well as the seven bedrooms (five of which are doubles), there are three reception rooms, a lower ground family/games room, an open plan kitchen/breakfast room, a gym, family bathroom and shower room.
Let’s see how the other half lives …