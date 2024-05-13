This is 8-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)This is 8-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)
If you're after a refurb project this 8-bed house on Bedford's Embankment could be right up your street

By Clare Turner
Published 13th May 2024, 17:20 BST
Just don’t turn it into flats

If you like a project, this house could be just what you’re looking for.

Built in the 1800s, this property on The Embankment not only has eight bedrooms but five bathrooms as well.

Obviously it’s in need of a major revamp – but if you have a bit of vision and £700,000, it could be yours.

It’s on the market with Michael Graham, Bedfordyou can view the full listing on Rightmove here

Downstairs, there’s a sitting room, dining room, study, family room, utility – and a teeny tiny kitchen, for some reason.

Think high ceilings and feature fireplaces – and not forgetting those views over the river. Peaceful.

This room has a bay window with views of the riverside Embankment. There are deep skirtings, a central ceiling rose and a marble fireplace with an open grate

1. Sitting room

This room has a bay window with views of the riverside Embankment. There are deep skirtings, a central ceiling rose and a marble fireplace with an open grate

This room also has a feature marble fireplace with an open grate and French doors to the rear

2. Dining room

This room also has a feature marble fireplace with an open grate and French doors to the rear

This bedroom is at the front of the house and has a feature fireplace, moulded covings and deep skirtings which are repeated in many of the rooms. A door from the principal bedroom leads into an adjoining room which is currently fitted out as a kitchenette but could be adapted to an en suite or dressing room

3. Principal bedroom

This bedroom is at the front of the house and has a feature fireplace, moulded covings and deep skirtings which are repeated in many of the rooms. A door from the principal bedroom leads into an adjoining room which is currently fitted out as a kitchenette but could be adapted to an en suite or dressing room

A gated side access leads to the walled rear garden which needs landscaping

4. Rear garden

A gated side access leads to the walled rear garden which needs landscaping

