If you're after a refurb project this 8-bed house on Bedford's Embankment could be right up your street

If you like a project, this house could be just what you’re looking for.
Built in the 1800s, this property on The Embankment not only has eight bedrooms but five bathrooms as well.
Obviously it’s in need of a major revamp – but if you have a bit of vision and £700,000, it could be yours.
Downstairs, there’s a sitting room, dining room, study, family room, utility – and a teeny tiny kitchen, for some reason.
Think high ceilings and feature fireplaces – and not forgetting those views over the river. Peaceful.
1. Sitting room
This room has a bay window with views of the riverside Embankment. There are deep skirtings, a central ceiling rose and a marble fireplace with an open grate Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford
2. Dining room
This room also has a feature marble fireplace with an open grate and French doors to the rear Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford
3. Principal bedroom
This bedroom is at the front of the house and has a feature fireplace, moulded covings and deep skirtings which are repeated in many of the rooms. A door from the principal bedroom leads into an adjoining room which is currently fitted out as a kitchenette but could be adapted to an en suite or dressing room Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford
4. Rear garden
A gated side access leads to the walled rear garden which needs landscaping Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford