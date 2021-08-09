Housebuilder's sharp idea to help hedgehog lovers in Central Bedfordshire village

A housebuilder in Bedfordshire is rewarding charitable visitors at one of its housing developments to help promote a more sustainable environment for hedgehogs.

As part of Mulberry Homes’ ethos to create safer spaces for wildlife, the developer is handing out hedgehog highway signs along with instruction cards on how to create a hedgehog hole of your own.

These rewards will be provided to visitors who make a donation to hedgehog sanctuaries at Maulden Ridge, off Clophill Road in Maulden.

A Mulberry Homes hedgehog highway sign

A collection is currently being held for Hedgehugs Rescue and Rehabilitation which is based in Sharnbrook, and helps to rehabilitate abandoned hedgehogs across the county.

Kerry Jones, sales and marketing director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We hope our incentive will encourage people not only to donate, but to create a hedgehog highway of their own, which will help hedgehogs to receive better access to shelter and food.”