Housebuilder offering free financial advice at homebuying event in Biddenham

Dandara is holding the event at its Saxon Park development

Dandara's Abbot's Place development

Housebuilder Dandara is offering free financial advice at a dedicated homebuying event in Biddenham.

It's hosting the event at its Saxon Park development on Gold Lane on March 4 and 5 from 10am to 5pm.

Buyers will have the opportunity to see the two, three, four and five-bedroom homes available at Saxon Park, which will also be available at the housebuilders Abbots Place development in Wavendon, Buckinghamshire.

With mortgage approvals at their lowest levels since May 2020, the event offers prospective buyers the opportunity to speak to mortgage specialists Allegro Mortgages as well as Dandara’s sales team for expert advice on the different options available to purchase a new home.

Robert Reynolds, Director at Allegro Mortgages, said: “It feels really rewarding to be here offering our help, as we’re well aware of how the current house buying landscape could put off some prospective buyers at first glance. We’re keen to show people what’s possible in their financial situation and bring them closer to purchasing their home.

“Events like this are fantastic at comforting buyers, showing them that the process doesn’t need to be as scary as it might initially seem. Speaking to our team can provide the reassurance needed to purchase a home and is often a key step in ensuring buyers go about the process in the most efficient way.”

Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, added: “Buying a home is one of the most important decisions someone can make, but it can be a confusing process. We wanted to host an event to simplify this, with independent financial experts on site to ensure our customers are getting the best advice. There are so many options available that people are simply not aware of, so we would encourage anyone thinking of buying a new home to come along to find out more.”

The homes at Abbots Place are available to buy off-plan with prices starting at £419,995 for a three bedroom semi-detached home with two parking spaces. Prices for a two bedroom home at Saxon Park start at £320,000. Incentives are also available on selected plots.

