Housebuilder hosts affordability event in Biddenham for house hunters

Independent housebuilder Dandara is hosting an event to help buyers understand their affordability on Saturday (May 11) from 10am-5pm, at its Saxon Park development in Biddenham.

The event is tailored to assist buyers at various stages of their homebuying journey, whether looking for their first property or purchasing their forever home.

On hand will be a mortgage expert from Mortgage Light and Dandara’s knowledgeable sales team, offering prospective buyers' advice and support on the range of mortgage options and incentives available.

Dandara will be hosting an affordability event at its Biddenham development, Saxon Park.

Siobhan Holbrook, Owner and Director at Mortgage Light, commented: “Navigating mortgage applications can be challenging, particularly without the right guidance. For those with concerns or embarking on this process for the first time, our upcoming event will prove invaluable. I'll be on hand to offer personalised advice on mortgages and address any queries you may have.

“We're thrilled to partner with Dandara for this event, supporting a diverse range of buyers in their moving journeys. I'm looking forward to connecting with prospective buyers and assisting them in navigating the dynamic market landscape, empowering them to make well-informed financial decisions."

Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, said: “Securing your dream home is a significant milestone, but it hinges on financial planning. This aspect of the moving journey often induces stress due to the extensive research and guidance required.

“For those buyers who have concerns about the financial process, this event will be really insightful. With our dedicated sales team and experts from Mortgage Light present, we aim to provide comprehensive support and guidance on any concerns you may have.

"We look forward to meeting everyone at the event and hopefully can help streamline their moving experience”.

Saxon Park is located a couple of miles from the centre of Bedford, offering a range of amenities including, high street shops, independent and chain cafes, restaurants, Priory Country Park and the River Great Ouse.

Families will find a range of primary and secondary schools close by, and commuters have access to Brighton and London St Pancras from Bedford train station.

With over 50% of the final phase of homes now sold, a selection of three and four bedroom properties remain. Prices start at £390,000 for a three bedroom semi-detached home with driveway parking.