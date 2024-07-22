Hoping to get your Ikea on? This Scandia-Hus bungalow in Bedford's Kimbolton Road is on the market

Set well back from Kimbolton Road, this four-bedroom Scandia-Hus bungalow was built in 1983 and has triple glazing throughout (yes, triple).
It’s been completely modernised by the current owners, including solar photovoltaic generation and electric heating. And get this, the principal bedroom’s en suite is a wet room. Lush.
Offers over £730,000 are being considered and the bungalow is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
As well as the open plan kitchen/dining room, there’s a spacious conservatory with doors on to the lovely garden, complete with pond. I feel relaxed already…
