Hoping to get your Ikea on? This Scandia-Hus bungalow in Bedford's Kimbolton Road is on the market

By Clare Turner
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 17:20 BST
If you hate vacuuming the stairs, this place could be just what you’re looking for.

Set well back from Kimbolton Road, this four-bedroom Scandia-Hus bungalow was built in 1983 and has triple glazing throughout (yes, triple).

It’s been completely modernised by the current owners, including solar photovoltaic generation and electric heating. And get this, the principal bedroom’s en suite is a wet room. Lush.

Offers over £730,000 are being considered and the bungalow is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedfordyou can view the full listing here on Rightmove

As well as the open plan kitchen/dining room, there’s a spacious conservatory with doors on to the lovely garden, complete with pond. I feel relaxed already…

The kitchen/dining room is fitted with a range of modern units with granite work surfaces and integrated appliances including a double oven, a hob with extractor over and a fridge

1. Kitchen/dining room

The kitchen/dining room is fitted with a range of modern units with granite work surfaces and integrated appliances including a double oven, a hob with extractor over and a fridgePhoto: Michael Graham, Bedford

This room has a log burning stove on a brick hearth and two windows overlooking the front

2. Sitting room

This room has a log burning stove on a brick hearth and two windows overlooking the frontPhoto: Michael Graham, Bedford

This room measures 23ft 4in by 16ft 1in and has doors leading to the conservatory

3. Sitting room

This room measures 23ft 4in by 16ft 1in and has doors leading to the conservatoryPhoto: Michael Graham, Bedford

This conservatory, with double doors to the rear garden, measures 22ft 9in by 10ft 3in

4. Conservatory

This conservatory, with double doors to the rear garden, measures 22ft 9in by 10ft 3inPhoto: Michael Graham, Bedford

