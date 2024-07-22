Hoping to get your Ikea on? This Scandia-Hus bungalow in Bedford's Kimbolton Road is on the market

Set well back from Kimbolton Road, this four-bedroom Scandia-Hus bungalow was built in 1983 and has triple glazing throughout (yes, triple).

It’s been completely modernised by the current owners, including solar photovoltaic generation and electric heating. And get this, the principal bedroom’s en suite is a wet room. Lush.

As well as the open plan kitchen/dining room, there’s a spacious conservatory with doors on to the lovely garden, complete with pond. I feel relaxed already…

1 . Kitchen/dining room The kitchen/dining room is fitted with a range of modern units with granite work surfaces and integrated appliances including a double oven, a hob with extractor over and a fridgePhoto: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room This room has a log burning stove on a brick hearth and two windows overlooking the frontPhoto: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Sitting room This room measures 23ft 4in by 16ft 1in and has doors leading to the conservatoryPhoto: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales